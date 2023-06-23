Home

BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Exam Dates Out; Check How To Apply

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the schedule for the written examination of the School Teacher recruitment exam. The papers will be held from August 24 to 27.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the dates for the written examination of the School Teacher posts in primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools across the state. According to the official notification, the recruitment exams are set to take place from August 24 to 27, 2023. In due course, the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in will release the detailed schedule. Under the Education Department, Government of Bihar, the BPSC recruitment intends to fill 1,70,461 positions for School Teachers. The registration process is underway at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. It is to be noted that applications will not be accepted in any other mode than the official website.

BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023 Vacancies:

• Primary schools (Class 1 to 5): 79,943 positions available

• Secondary schools (Class 9 to 10): 32,916 positions available

• Higher Secondary schools (Class 11 to 12): 57,602 positions available

BPSC School Teacher Recruitment: Registration Details

Candidates can submit their applications for the available positions until July 12. For Primary school teacher vacancies, applicants must be aged between 18 and 37 years. For Secondary and Higher Secondary schools, the age limit is from 21 to 37 years as of August 1, 2023. Reserved categories may benefit from an extended upper age limit.

BPSC School Teacher Recruitment Application Fee

SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200. Applicants from other categories are subject to an examination fee of Rs 750. Furthermore, a biometric fee of Rs 200 is charged for each post.

BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Access the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the “Apply Online” option for the School Teacher Recruitment Examination.

Step 3: Register yourself and follow the instructions to complete the application process.

Step 4: Submit the fee and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Once done, download a copy of the application.

Direct link – Click here

BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection procedure will incorporate a written examination. There will be no interview phase.

BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Pay scale

According to the updated recruitment regulations, primary teachers in Bihar will receive a base salary of Rs 25,000. When accounting for dearness allowance, house rent, and medical allowances, the total gross salary will amount to approximately Rs 38,000. Secondary school teachers hired for classes 9-10 will be entitled to a base salary of Rs 31,000, and a gross salary of Rs 46,000. As for teachers instructing classes 11 and 12, they will receive a base salary of Rs 32,000.

