BPSC Phase 2 School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Check Registration Date, Vacancy, Eligibility

Updated: November 5, 2023 1:55 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

BPSC TRE 2023 Phase 2 Registration: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the registration process for Phase 2 of the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Examination at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The last date to submit the Bihar TRE Phase-II Application form is November 14. However, aspirants can register till November 17, by paying a late fee.

Over 69,000 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive for the post of posts of Middle School (Classes 6 to 8), Secondary School (Classes 9 & 10), and Higher Secondary (Classes 11 & 12).

BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Important Dates Here

  • Bihar TRE Phase-II Application form: November 5, 2023
  • The last date to submit the Bihar TRE Phase-II Application form: November 14, 2023
  • Registration and late fee deadline: November 17, 2023
  • Online application start date: November 10, 2023
  • Online application deadline: November 25, 2023

BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to Fill Application Form?

  • Visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

