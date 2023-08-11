Home

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Admit Card Released, Here’s How To Download

It is to be noted that the recruitment drive is conducted to fill a total of 1,70,461 positions of Teachers under the Education Department.

BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023 examination will take place from August 24 to August 26.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the admit cards for the School Teacher Written Competitive Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can now visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and download their hall tickets for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment examination 2023. Candidates should note that they can access and download the admit card till August 20. The BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023 examination will take place from August 24 to 26. As per the previous schedule, the BPSC Teacher Recruitment examination 2023 was originally planned from August 19 and 20. But, due to the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), there was an alteration in the examination schedule leading to the revised dates of August 24 and 27.

Besides, BPSC Teacher Recruitment examination will be conducted in two shifts, the first phase will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second shift will take place from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The detailed information regarding the examination hall will be made available from August 21.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Bihar Public Service Commission recruitment drive is conducted to recruit a total of 1,70,461 Teachers under the Education Department. Among the 1,70,461 offered seats by the Government of Bihar, the vacancies for primary schools, i.e., Class 1 to 5 is 79,943, for secondary schools (Class 9 to 10), the vacancies stand at 32,916 and for Higher Secondary schools (Class 11 to 12), there are vacancies of 57,602 seats.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Steps to download Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab that reads ‘School Teacher admit card 2023’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials and submit

Step 4: After successfully logging in, BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023 admit card will appear on your screen

Step 5: Go through the admit card carefully and download it for further use

For additional queries and information, candidates are advised to go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

