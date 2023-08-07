Home

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Admit Card Out On August 10 At bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: BPSC has issued the exam date for the school teacher written competitive examination 2023. Eligible candidates will now be able to download their hall tickets through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023 examination is scheduled to take place from August 24 to August 26.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the exam date for the school teacher written competitive examination 2023. Eligible candidates will now be able to download their hall tickets for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment examination 2023 through the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates should note that they can access the admit card from August 10 onwards and the last date to download the hall tickets is August 20. Moreover, the BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023 examination which is scheduled to take place from August 24 to August 26. As per the previous schedule, the original exam schedule for the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 was on August 19 and 20. But, due to the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), an alteration in the examination schedule was necessitated leading to the revised dates of August 24 to 26.

The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e., from 10:00 AM to 12 PM and 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM. In addition to that, the detailed information regarding the examination centre will be made available from August 21. BPSC recruitment drive aims to recruit a total of 1,70,461 Teachers for classes 1 to 12 under the Education Department. Among the seats offered by the government of Bihar, the number of vacancies for primary schools, i.e., Class 1 to 5 is 79,943, while for secondary schools (Class 9 to 10) the number of posts stands at 32,916. For Higher Secondary schools (Class 11 to 12) there are 57,602 seats. For more information, candidates can check the detailed notification on the BPSC’s official website.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official portal of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab that reads ‘School Teacher admit card 2023’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, key in your login credentials and hit submit.

Step 4: BPSC Teachers Recruitment 2023 admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card carefully and download it for future reference.

For any additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BPSC at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in .

