Chaotic Scenes At Patna Junction As 8 Lakh Aspirants Throng Bihar For BPSC Teacher Recruitment Exam, Video Viral | Watch

A sea of humanity was witnessed at the Patna Junction railway station as thousands of men and women thronged Bihar to appear in the BPSC teacher recruitment exam.

New Delhi: Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Patna Junction railway station as thousands of aspirants descended upon the Bihar capital on Wednesday ahead of the BPSC teacher recruitment examinations which began today.

Videos going viral on social media platforms showed the already crowded railway junction packed to a brim as aspirants arrived in the state to appear in the teacher recruitment examinations being conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) which began at 870 centres across Bihar on Thursday, amid tight security.

Patna junction , just before a day of BPSC. Teacher recruitment exam. pic.twitter.com/exqt6D0ONl — Bihar_se_hai (@Bihar_se_hai) August 23, 2023

Thousands of men and women, who are in town for the recruitment test, can be seen at Patna Junction station as over 8 lakh aspirants have applied for 1,70,461 school teacher posts in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the recruitment exam began amid tight security on Thursday across 870 centres across Bihar and will continue till Saturday.

“Proper arrangements have been made to ensure seamless execution of tests at 870 examination centres across the state. The exams would be conducted in two shifts, with primary teacher recruitment tests and compulsory paper assessments scheduled for Thursday and Friday,” a senior BPSC official told news agency PTI.

“Secondary teachers’ assessments (for classes IX and X) will be held in the first half of August 26 while in the second shift, tests for higher secondary teachers (classes XI and XII) will be conducted,” he added.

The official revealed that out of the available posts, 79,943 teachers would be recruited in primary schools, 32,916 in secondary and 57,602 in higher secondary schools.

Candidates’ biometric data has been collected, and a facial recognition system has also been installed for authentication.

The police and district administrations are keeping a constant vigil on the examination centres.

“All arrangements are in place to ensure smooth conduct of examinations. The administration has also formed several flying squads to check whether there is any violation of the guidelines issued by the BPSC,” Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said.

A senior police official said that adequate security forces have been deployed at the examination centres to prevent any untoward incident.

“Adequate security forces have been deployed at all examination centres in Patna to check any untoward incident,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP-Patna) Rajeev Mishra said.

In May this year, the Bihar government had approved a proposal to recruit 1.78 lakh teachers in schools.

The entire recruitment process is expected to be completed by the end of this year, a BPSC official said.

(With PTI inputs)

