BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023 BIG Update: Scores Likely To Be Released By This Date at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The results of the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) can be released between 15 and 25 October.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023: The candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) school teacher recruitment examination are now eagerly waiting for the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023, the same will be available on the official website of the commission i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. According to the repots, the commission is likely to announce the scores tomorrow. Earlier other media reports had suggested, the results of the Bihar Teacher Recruitment Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) can be released between 15 and 25 October.

BPSC conducted the school teacher recruitment examination from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. across the state at various exam centres.

The commission has already released the answer keys. The Objection window was active from September 5 to September 11. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Result 2023: Steps To Check Scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the they can check the results:

Go to the official BPSC website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the “Results” tab on the home page.

Click on the link that says “BPSC TRE 2023 Results”.

Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

Your BPSC TRE 2023 results will now appear on your screen.

Download the results for future reference.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancies

Classes 1 to 5- 79,943

Classes 9 to 10- 32,916

Classes 11 to 12- 57,602

