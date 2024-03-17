Home

Education

BPSC Teachers Recruitment Exam 3.0: Police Detain Over 270 Aspirants in Connection With Alleged Paper Leak

BPSC Teachers Recruitment Exam 3.0: Police Detain Over 270 Aspirants in Connection With Alleged Paper Leak

In connection with an alleged paper leak of Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has detained over 270 aspirants in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district.

Patna: In connection with an alleged paper leak of Bihar Public Service Commission’s (BPSC) Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has detained over 270 aspirants in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district. As per a statement issued by the EOU here on Saturday, acting on a tip-off unit’s sleuths conducted searches at several locations in Hazaribagh on March 14 and 15 and found that aspirants of TRE-3, who had been brought from several places in Bihar, had been supplied question papers.

BPSC TRE 3 Recruitment Exam: Question papers, computers, laptops, printers, and pen drives Recovered

“On the day of the examination, March 15, candidates were supposed to leave at around 3 am for their respective exam centres. They all were detained and on the basis of their interrogation, officials managed to nab certain members of the gang involved in the paper leak”, the statement said, news agency PTI reported. Police had already arrested five persons, who allegedly masterminded the paper leak of TRE-3, a few days ago. Question papers, computers, laptops, printers, and pen drives were recovered by the police.

Further investigations have revealed that a hefty amount was charged from each candidate for providing answer sheets by the accused, said the statement, PTI reported.At present, the investigation is underway.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3 on March 15 for Primary Teachers and Middle School Teachers. The examination was held in offline mode. Prior to this, as many as 96,823 candidates cleared the Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE-2) organised by the Commission.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Bihar News on India.com.