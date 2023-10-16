Home

BPSC TRE Final Answer Key 2023: Bihar School TRE Result Expected Soon; Here’s What Chairman Said

Bihar BPSC TRE Final Answer Key 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE Result 2023 Date And Time: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday released the final answer of the School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Candidates can download the Bihar BPSC TRE Final Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. This year, the competitive examination was held between August 24 to August 26. In this article, candidates can check the BPSC TRE 2023 subjet-wise final answer key download link, and other details here.

BPSC TRE Result 2023 Date: How to Check BPSC TRE 2023 Subjet–Wise Final Answer Key?

Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads,”Important Notice: School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 26/2023) Final Answer Keys –:: General Studies, Paper-2 (Set-A) ::General Studies, Paper-2 (Set-E) :: Language, Paper-1 (Set-A):: Language, Paper-1 (Set-E).” Click on the desired subject and a new pdf document will appear on the screen. Your BPSC TRE Final Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

BPSC TRE Final Answer Key 2023(Download Link)

BPSC TRE Result 2023 Date: Here’s What BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad Said?

Taking to X(formally Twitter), BPSC chairman Atul Prasad said,”Believe it or not, declaration of TRE results involves preparation of 43*38 = 1634 merit lists. Candidates must keep patience and let us do our job.” Read tweet below

Believe it or not, declaration of TRE results involves preparation of 43*38 = 1634 merit lists. Candidates must keep patience and let us do our job. — Atul Prasad (@atulpmail) October 12, 2023

BPSC TRE Result 2023 Qualifying Marks

In order to qualify for the Bihar TRE 2023, aspirants belonging to the general category will have to secure 40 per cent. Candidates belonging to backward classes will have to get 36.5% marks. SC and ST candidates must have to secure 34 per cent marks to qualify the examination. Women and Disabled (Divyang) candidates are required to secure 32 per cent marks to pass the examination.

