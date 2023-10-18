Home

BPSC TRE Result 2023 Is Out On bpsc.bih.nic.in, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Give Appointment Letters In Special Ceremony

BPSC TRE Result 2023 has been declared and can be checked on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced that he will be handing out appointment letters in a special ceremony. Know all about it..

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: The results for the Bihar Public Service Commission Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 have been released on October 17. The results have been declared for candidates who have appeared in the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Examination 2023 for Hindi subject; candidates can check and download their results by visiting the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. As the result is declared, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced the teachers who are successful in this exam will receive their appointment letters in a special ceremony. Know all about it..

BPSC TRE Result 2023: Successful Teachers To Receive Appointment Letters From Bihar CM

As mentioned earlier, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will give appointment letters to teachers successful in teacher recruitment examination. Appointment letter will be received from the hands of CM on November 2 at Gandhi Maidan in Patna and all successful teacher candidates have been asked to reach Patna on 2nd November. Successful candidates in primary, secondary and senior secondary examination will get the joining letter; Bihar Education Department has authorized Patna DEO for the same.

BPSC TRE Result 2023 In Hindi: How To Check?

Follow the steps given below to check and download the BPSC TRE Result 2023..

The first step is to visit the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in Now, on the home page of the website, click on the link which reads ‘Results: School Teacher Competitive Class 11-12, Subject- Hindi’. On your screen, a PDF will open where you can see and check the list of shortlisted candidates Shortlisted/selected candidates are advised to download the PDF and also keep a printout of it, for further use.

BPSC Teacher Result 2023 In Hindi: Merit List

According to the BPSC TRE Class 11-12 Hindi Merit List 2023, the top five candidates are males, Shashank Pandey, Ravishankar, Rakesh Kumar Pandey, Rishikesh Tiwari and Abhas Kumar. According to the marking scheme, one mark has been given to candidates for every correct answer and there was no negative marking. The recruitment drive has been conducted to fill up a toal of 1,70,461 vacancies in Bihar.

