BPSC TRE Scorecard 2023 Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Check Bihar Teacher Cut-Off Marks Here

BPSC TRE Result 2023 Date And Time: The scorecard for the Bihar School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination will be released today, October 27. This year, the competitive examination was held from August 24 to August 26. Candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination can access the Bihar BPSC TRE Final Scores and Bihar BPSC TRE Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at .

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the cut-off marks. Follow the steps given below.

BPSC School Teacher Written (Objective) Examination: Check Cut-off Marks: Class 1-5

UR: 67

UR (Female): 57

EWS: 56

EWS (Female): 48

EBC: 55

EBC (Female): 44

BC: 60

BC (Female): 50

SC: 47

SC (Female): 39

ST: 46

ST (Female): 39

BCL: 48

VI: 39

DD: 39

OH: 50

MD: 39

FFD: 39

