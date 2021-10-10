BPSSC Enforcement SI Mains Result: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission(BPSSC) has announced the results of the Mains Exam for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspector today, October 10, 021. Eligible candidates can now download the merit list from the official website i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in.Also Read - RPVT Result 2021 DECLARED at rajuvas.org | Step-by-Step Guide to Download Scores

Out of the 4599 selected candidates, only 1493 candidates have qualified for the physical eligibility test. A total of 100 males and 493 females have qualified for the Enforcement Sub-Inspector exams. The mains exam of BPSCC ESI was held in an offline mode with strict adherence to the covid-19 protocol on Aug 29, 2021.

The exams were held in two shifts. Earlier, a total of 4599 candidates were selected to appear for the mains exams after qualifying the prelims rounds.

BPSSC Enforcement SI Mains Result: Here’s how to check

Log into the BPSSC official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the Bihar Police section present on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads ”Results: Mains (Written) Competitive Examination held for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspector (ESI) with Transport Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2019).”

After clicking on the link, the results will be displayed on the screen in pdf form.

Save, Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

After downloading the result, you will notice that only the selected candidate’s roll number has been mentioned. Based on this recruitment process, a total of 212 vacancies will be fulfilled. Those selected in the Physical Eligibility Test(PET) will have to appear for the interview process.

The interview process will carry 30 marks. To get more updates, all candidates must visit the official website of the Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission.