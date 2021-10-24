New Delhi: The Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant Recruitment exam will be on December 26, 202 by the Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC). The candidates must note that the examination will be held in two shifts. Those who are preparing for the examination can check the notification along with other details on the official website of the Commission-bpssc.bih.nic.in.Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For 116 Apprentice Posts. Check Details Here

Here are some of the important details:

According to an official notice issued by BPSSC, of the total vacancies, 1998 are for the post of police sub-inspector and 215 are for sergeant posts.

Candidates can use the direct link given here to visit the official website to check for more information

The selection of the candidates will be purely based on their performance in the written examination and physical test.

A minimum of 30% in the preliminary exam is required to appear in the main exam.

It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates.

Candidates who will qualify in the preliminary examination will have to face the Mains exam followed by a physical standard test and physical efficiency test. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 2213 vacancies.