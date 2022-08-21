BPSSC Bihar Police SI mark sheets 2020: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Sunday released the mark sheet for the exam conducted for the post of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant. Candidates who have appeared for the BPSSC Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant exam, 2020 can download their mark sheet by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in. Also Read - TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Registration Begins for MPC Stream at tseamcet.nic.in| Check Schedule Here

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2,213 vacant posts will be filled in the Bihar police department. Candidates can check the direct link and steps to download the mark sheet here.

How to Download BPSSC SI 2020 Mark sheet?

Visit the official website Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Notice: Marks Sheet for the exam for Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police can be viewed using this link. (Advt. No. 03/2020)”

Enter the login credentials such as Preliminary / Mains Roll No, date of birth, and captcha code. Now click on submit option.

Your BPSSC Bihar Police SI mark sheets 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct Link: Download BPSSC SI 2020 mark sheet