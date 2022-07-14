BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2022: Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission(BPSSC) on Thursday declared the result of the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) conducted for the post of Sub Inspector (SI) or Daroga and Sergent. Registered Candidates can download their BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2022 through the official website of the Commission — bpssc.bih.nic.in. As per the earlier notification, the BPSSSC SI PET Exam was conducted between June 10 to 26 June 2022. Below are the steps along with a direct link to download BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2022.Also Read - TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Admit Card Here

How to Download BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2022?

Visit the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, look for a link that reads,” Results: Final Selection List of Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020).”

in Bihar Police. A new PDF will appear on the screen.

Scroll the PDF to check your name and roll number.

Download BPSSC Bihar Police SI Result 2022 PDF.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

The Commission conducted the BPSSC SI Prelims Exam on 25 December 2021 for 6,08,736 candidates. Out of the total candidates, only 47,900 candidates have qualified in the prelims exam. Later, the Main examination was held on April 24, 2022. The Main Result result was announced on May 06, 2022.

A total of 14, 856 candidates have qualified for PET. According to the final result, a total of 1998 candidates have been selected for SI posts and 215 for Sergent Posts. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission.