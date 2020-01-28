BPSSC Prelims Exam Result : Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission has declared the Bihar Police SI prelim exam results 2019 on the BPSSC’s official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates will sit for the Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission Main Examination, which is likely to be condicted in the month of April/May.

The exam for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in state Police (Advt No. 01/2019) were conducted last year December 22. A total of 5,85,829 candidates had appeared in the exam.

Direct link to download the Bihar Police SI Result 2019

How to check Bihar Police SI prelim exam results 2019

Step 1: Log on to the official website – bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on BPSSC PT result 2020 for post of Police Sub-Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail on the home page

Step 3: Look for your roll number and name

Step 5: Download Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission Prelims Test result 2020 and keep a printout for future use