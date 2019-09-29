New Delhi: Bihar Police subordinate services commission will be accepting online applications for 2446 vacancies for sub-inspector, sergeant, assistant superintendent jail (direct recruitment) and assistant superintendent jail (ex-serviceman) till tonight.

The application process had begun on August 22.

According to the notification, out of 2445 vacancies announced, 2,064 are for Police Sub Inspector, 215 are for Sergeant, 125 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) and 42 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (ex-servicemen).

BPSSC will conduct a written exam for all the candidates in two phases: the preliminary and the mains. Multiple choice-based questions will be asked.

The preliminary examination will be of two hours duration in which 100 questions will be asked and the maximum marks that can be scored is 200. The minimum cut off marks in this exam is 30%. The number of candidates to be selected for the main exam will be around 20 times of the vacancies to be filled.

For each wrong answer, 0.2 marks will be deducted in both the examinations.

