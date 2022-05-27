BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2022: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card for the post of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant in Bihar Police on Friday, 27 May. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the commission’s official website — bpssc.bih.nic.in.Also Read - Bihar Police SI Result 2022 Declared. Here's How To Check At bpssc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Police recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,213 vacancies of which, Police SI position has 1998 vacancies and Sergeant posts are 198.

A total of 14,856 candidates have qualified to appear for the PET scheduled to be conducted in the first week of June.

Steps to Download BPSSC SI PET 2022 Admit Card:

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on “Download Admit Card of PET for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police.”

Key in your login details and submit.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print out for future reference.

Direct link to download BPSSC SI PET 2022 admit card

For further details, candidates are advised to check the official website carefully.