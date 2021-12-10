BPSSC Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2021: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission, BPSSC, on Friday released the Bihar Police SI admit card on its official website-bpssc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the Bihar Police SI and Sergeant Recruitment Examination, can download their admit cards by visiting the same.Also Read - Bihar Police SI Admit card 2021 to Release on Dec 10 at bpssc.bih.nic.in | Download Via Direct Link

The Bihar Police SI and Sergeant recruitment preliminary examination will be held on December 26, 2021 in two shifts. Candidates must note that no one will be allowed to write the exam without the BPSSC SI Prelims Admit Card. One must carry proof of identity along with admit card. Also Read - Bihar Police SI, Sergeant Preliminary Exam On December 26; Check Key Details Here

A total of 2,213 vacancies are to be filled under BPSSC Recruitment 2020, against advertisement number 03/2020. Out of total, 1,998 vacancies are for the post of Police Sub Inspector and 215 for Sergeant Posts. Also Read - Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 for 2380 Fireman Posts: Apply Online at csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Details Here

BPSSC SI Prelims Admit Card 2021: Things to keep in mind

Candidates are informed that if they are unable to download the admit cards, then don’t worry, they can refresh them and try again.

Candidates are advised to download the admit cards prior to the exam to avoid the last-minute rush.

Keep all your log in credentials ready.

A step-by-step process has been shared below on how to download the SI Prelims admit card.

BPSSC SI Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission – bpssc.bih.nic.in. On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download now Bihar Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021.’ Enter your login credentials like registration number and password. Your BPSSC SI Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on your screen. Download and print a copy for exam day and the future.

Direct link to download BPSSC SI Prelims Admit Card 2021 here