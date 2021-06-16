CBSE Class 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to submit before the Supreme Court tomorrow its report on the Class 12 assessment system. Earlier, reports had suggested that the CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria for computation of results for 2021 is expected soon. The board has constituted a 13-member expert panel to decide on the tabulation criteria. Reports suggest the board may include Class 10, 11 and 12 marks to give a more rounded performance score. Also Read - IGNOU December TEE 2020: IGNOU Extends Re-Evaluation Form Submission Date | Check Details Here

With the Class 12 board exams 2021 cancelled due to the pandemic, students are now eagerly waiting for the evaluation criteria. The court had earlier granted two weeks to the Centre, CBSE, and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to inform it of the criteria to declare the result for Class 12 students.

On June 3, the Supreme Court gave CBSE two weeks to come up with an evaluation formula. Following that, the Board on June 4 formed the 13-member committee that was to submit its report in 10 days, on June 14.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Important points on Evaluation Criteria