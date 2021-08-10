New Delhi: Putting an end to the long wait of the students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the datesheet for 10th 12th Offline Exam 2021. Notably, the datesheet has been released for the Improvement, Compartment, Private and Patrachar students and as per the schedule, the exam will begin on August 25, 2021 and conclude on September 15, 2021. Students can get more details on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in. As per updates, the CBSE Class 10 offline exams will continue till September 8, the Class 12 offline exams will end on September 15.Also Read - CBSE Offline Exams 2021 Date Sheet: CBSE to Release 10th, 12th Time Table For Improvement, Compartment Exam Shortly | How to Download

However, the students who are not found happy with their results can appear for CBSE 10th 12th Offline Exam 2021. It must be noted that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on August 3 and July 30, 2021 respectively. Due to COVID pandemic, the exams were cancelled this year and the board had prepared the results on the basis of internal assessment policy. Also Read - CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Results 2021: Not Satisfied With Scores? Here's a Major Update For You

For the general information of the students, the registration process for CBSE 10th 12th Offline Exam 2021 would begin from August 10, 2021. However, earlier CBSE had already informed the exam dates to the Supreme Court of India. Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Update: Improvement Exams From Aug 25, Results by Sept 30, SC Informed

As per the updates, the CBSE 10th 12th Offline Exam 2021 exams would be held for only 19 core subjects and the result would be prepared based on that. On the other side, the candidates appearing for Improvement or Compartment exams based on the result declared in will have to register at the registration portal.

Copy of the CBSE datesheets for Class 10, Class 12:

According to CBSE, the number of students under compartment in class 10 went down by over 88 per cent since last year. The CBSE data further suggested that a total of 17,636 students were placed under compartment in class 10. Last year, over 1.5 lakh class 10 students were placed under compartment, while the figure was 1.38 lakh in 2019.

CBSE Class 10 DATESHEET

(10:30 am-12:30 pm)

August 25 – Information Technology

August 27 – English Language and Literature

August 31 – Social Science

September 2 – Hindi Course-1, Hindi Course – B

September 3 – Home Science

September 4 – Science Theory

September 7 – Computer Applications

September 8 – Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic

CBSE Class 12 DATESHEET

August 25: English Core

August 26: Business Studies

August 27: Political Science

August 28: Physical Education

August 31: Accountancy

September 1: Economics

September 2: Sociology

September 3: Chemistry

September 4: Psychology

September 6: Biology

September 7: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

September 8: Informatics Prac (New), Computer Science (New)

September 9: Physics

September 11: Geography

September 13: Mathematics

September 14: History

September 15: Home Science