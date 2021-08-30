GATE 2022 Registration: Candidates preparing for GATE 2022, here is an important update for you. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, on Monday postponed GATE 2022 Registration date, and issued a fresh notification, saying the Gate 2022 registration will begin on September 2. After the registration link is active, candidates can apply on the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in. As per the earlier notification, the GATE 2022 Registration process was scheduled to begin today.Also Read - GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur to Hold Exam in February | Check Dates And Other Details Here

However, the candidates must take note that the last date to register for the GATE 2022 examination is September 24. Interested students can check their eligibility and apply on or before the last date.

As per the latest update, the GATE 2022 exam will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13 and the exam will be administered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

According to the schedule, the candidates can fill the registration form till October 1, 2021 with late application fee. Notably, the GATE 2022 exam would be held in two shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The examination duration is 3 hours. Candidates must check exam pattern, eligibility criteria, syllabus before filling the application form.

GATE 2022 Registration: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website- gate.iitkgp.ac.in On the homepage, click on the apply online for GATE 2022 link A login page will appear on the screen Fill in the asked credentials like mobile number, name and email id Submit the credentials and the registration process for GATE 2022 will be done Now, GATE 2022 application form will be displayed on the screen, fill in the details as asked Attach all the scanned documents Pay the application fee through mentioned online payment gateways Submit the form after reading and cross checking the details carefully Save and take a print out of GATE 2022 application form

Latest update: Candidates must note that this year, two new subject papers have been introduced in the GATE 2022 examination, namely, naval architecture and marine engineering and geomatics engineering. The candidates who are currently pursuing their undergraduate course and final year of the course are also eligible to apply for the GATE 2022 exam.