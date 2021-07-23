HP Schools Update: The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday permitted to reopen schools including residential/partially residential schools for Classes 10, 11 and 12 from August 2, adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. The students of Class 5 & Class 8 to be allowed to visit schools for doubt clearanceAlso Read - CBSE Board Private Exams BIG UPDATE: Board To Conduct Exams Between August 16 and September 15 | Notice Here

The government in its order said that after considering the prevalent status of the COVID-19 & the fact that the number of COVID-19 patients, daily mortality and positivity rate has declined considerably, and the situation has improved the government hereby orders following relaxations & restrictions:- Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: Important Update For Schools Finalising Board Results

All schools including residential / partially residential schools can open for class 10th, 11th and 12th w.ef. 02.08.2021 strictly following the SOPs by the Education Department and adherence to the COVID appropriate behaviour. Students of Class 5th and 8th would be allowed to visit schools for doubt clearance 02.08.2021.

Research Scholars in the Universities would be allowed to attend the university as per the dates to be notified by the concerned Universities subject to SOPs of the Education department and strict adherence to the COVID appropriate behaviour. Offline Coaching, Tuition and Training Institutes would be allowed from 26.07.2021 following the SOPs and adherence to the COVID appropriate behaviour. In Training Institutions only vaccinated candidates may be allowed to attend the training. If not vaccinated, the candidate must report with negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours at the time of reporting.

All the Departments and Organisations of the Government, District Magistrates, and Police Officials and Local Authorities of the State are directed to ensure strict compliance with the directions of the SEC. District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police will take adequate measures to implement these orders with the support of all the PRIs and ULBs in letter and spirit Also Read - CBSE 10th Result 2021: Will Class 10 Results be Declared Today? Here’s What CBSE Has to Say

The order also states that any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable This Order will come into effect immediately and shall remain in force till further order and all other restrictions & relaxations shall remain same as per previous order dated 22.06.2021 & 07.07.2021.