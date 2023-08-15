Home

Himachal Pradesh University Suspends Classes Till August 19 Due To Heavy Rains

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing torrential rainfall due to which the Himachal Pradesh University has announced suspension of classes till August 19, 2023.

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh is experiencing torrential rainfall due to which the Himachal Pradesh University has announced suspension of classes till August 19, 2023. The notification has been issued and examinations to be held during this time also stand cancelled.

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) in Shimla has announced that due to torrential rains in the state, destruction and blockage of roads, classes at the university have been suspended till August 19, 2023. The library of the HPU is also shut till August 20, 2023.

The notification regarding the suspension of classes has been issued by the university’s Dean, on the orders of the Vice-Chancellor of HPU; this decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of the students and the problems they may face in commuting.

Teaching activities in Himachal Pradesh University to be suspended till 19th August; University Library to be closed till 20th August, in view of incessant rainfall: HP University pic.twitter.com/hXY1Xa2IWq — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

Clarification For The Teaching And Non-Teaching Staff

Along with the notification issued by the Dean in accordance with the orders of the VC, it has been clarified that the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university will attend the university in routine. The suspension of classes does not affect their schedule in any manner.

Pre-Scheduled Exams Have Been Postponed

Along with the suspension of classes, the exams that were already scheduled from August 16 to August 19, have also been postponed in view of the conditions of the roads due to the heavy rainfall. These examinations include postgraduate and B.Ed exams among other papers.

This decision has been taken by the Controller of Examinations of the University, keeping in mind the safety of the examinees. Since the exams have been rescheduled, the dates of the postponed examinations and other related important information will be released on the website of the university.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena on the second spell of disaster in the state following incessant rainfall “The disaster is mainly in Mandi district and Shimla town this time. In Shimla town, we’ve lost 15 people and more than 10 people are missing.… pic.twitter.com/nZOAl04puA — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

Himachal Pradesh On Yellow Alert

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has been keeping a close watch on the situation that has been created because of the heavy downpour including the damage caused by the landslides and the destruction of houses; Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and all the DCs have been instructed to have a vigilant eye/ Administrative Staff has been asked to remain alert and maintain smooth arrangements with respect to electricity, water and road maintainance.

The local MeT station has issued a yellow alert in the state and has warned the people of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning in isolated areas between August 14 and August 17, 2023. A cloudburst incident has been reported in the Solan district of the state, due to which seven people have been killed while six have been successfully rescued. Apart from this, a temple in Shimla fell due to the heavy rain and resulted in casualties. The situation in the state is grave and is being constantly monitored by the government and concerned authorities.

