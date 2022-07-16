ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 Latest Update: Putting an end to the long wait of the students, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, on Saturday said it will declare the ICSE Class 10th result on July 17 at 5 PM. Once the result is declared, the students will be able to check score on cisce.org.Also Read - ICSE, ISC Result 2022 Date Update: CISCE Likely to Announce ICSE 10th, ISC 12th Results By This Date on cisce.org

“The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS,” said Gerry Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Also Read - ISC Semester 2 Biology Paper 1 Exam Tomorrow: Marking Scheme, Specimen Question Paper Here