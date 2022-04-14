JEE Advanced 2022: The dates for Joint Entrance Examination, also known as JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Date, have been rescheduled. According to the revised schedule, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 on August 28. The paper was earlier scheduled to be held on July 3. The application process for JEE Advanced 2022 exam is scheduled to be held between August 7 and August 11. Check the revised schedule here.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Dates Likely to be Changed, New Schedule Soon on jeeadv.ac.in | Details Here

As per the revised schedule, the last date to pay application fees is August 12. For the candidates who will be appearing for JEE Advanced, admit card will be available for download from August 23 to 28, 2022. The hall tickets will be available to download on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Also Read - If Not JEE Main Then What? Here’s List of Other Engineering Entrance Exams Aspirants Can Consider

According to the schedule, the JEE Advanced 2022 paper is scheduled to be held in two shifts–morning and afternoon. Paper 1 will be conducted in the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 PM, while Paper 2 will be conducted in the evening shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Also Read - GATE 2022 Result Declared; Here’s How to Check Your Score

Further, the schedule mentioned that the tentative date for the release of JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key is September 3, after which, candidates will be given time to raise objections on the provisional answer key between September 3 and 4. The final answer key and result are likely to be released on September 11.

The seat allocation process for the shortlisted candidates is likely to commence on September 12, if the process continues as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, the online application process for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 will now be held from September 11 to 12, according to the revised schedule. The AAT 2022 will be held on September 14, and the result will be declared on September 17.