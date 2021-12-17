Delhi School Reopening News: Shut for the pollution, the physical classes in Delhi will reopen from Saturday. Earlier this week, the pollution control panel had said that a decision on the reopening of schools will be taken on or before December 17. The order was issued by the Delhi government after the air quality in the national capital started improving.Also Read - Telangana Reports 2 new Omicron Cases, State's Tally Reaches 9

In its reply to the Supreme Court, the Pollution panel had stated that the decision will be based on the impact of relaxations that are already being made for industrial units.

The Supreme Court had last week asked the pollution panel to take a decision on relaxing restrictions imposed on industries, constructions, and factories in the national capital. During the last hearing, the top court had left it to the panel to consider requests made by industry owners and other affected parties for a personal hearing and take their inputs.

The Apex court had also asked the pollution panel to take a decision on school reopening in the national capital.