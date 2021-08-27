New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases went down, the Delhi government on Friday decided to reopen schools in phased manner. Taking a crucial decision, in this matter, the DDMA said that the classes from 9 to 12 will reopen from September 1st. In the similar manner, the classes from 6 to 8 will start from September 8.Also Read - Hair Fall Due to COVID-19: What Leads to Losing Hair, When to See a Doctor - All You Need to Know

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held the meeting in this regard and discussed the suggestions put forth by the Expert Committee. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present in the meeting.

The decision from the Delhi government comes days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi wanted schools to be reopened as soon as possible but is evaluating all factors to ensure the safety of students.

“There has been a mixed experience of states which have reopened schools. We have been monitoring the situation,” the Delhi CM had said.

“We want the schools to be reopened as soon as possible but don’t want to take any risk with the safety of students. We will make a decision soon,” he had said.

The move from the DDMA came in the wake of a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, following a massive second wave.

As per updates, the expert committee set up by DDMA earlier had recommended that the schools be reopened for all classes. The committee had also suggested that the schools be reopened first for classes 9 to 12, then middle schools and primary school at the end.

In the meantime, the schools were given the permission to reopen from August 9 for teaching and administrative staff. The move came after the Delhi government allowed partial reopening as the number of cases came down considerably.

It must be noted that the schools in the national capital remained shut due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. For most of the classes, the schools were remained closed since March 2020.

Corona cases: In a positive news, no death due to Covid-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 45 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06%, according to data shared by the city health department. Notably, this is the sixteenth time, since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital, that zero fatality has been logged in a day.