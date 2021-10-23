ICSE, ISC Term 1 Date Sheet 2022 Latest Update: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday released the revised date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 Semester 1 Exam on its official website cisce.org.Also Read - Decision Time For CBSE, ICSE Board Class 12 Students Awaiting Exams. Details Here

As per the official notice, the ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Date Sheet 2022 is released for the exams that will be held in offline mode in November. According to the date sheet, the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams would begin from November 29 and ISC Class 12 Board Exams would commence from November 22.

It must be noted that the ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Date Sheet 2022 is the revised one as initially the Board Exams were postponed by CISCE.

As per the date sheet, ICSE Class 10 exams would be conducted for a duration of 1 hour to 1.5 hours, depending on the particular subject. However, ISC Class 12 exams would be conducted for 1.5 hours for all papers.

This year, the exams will be held in Offline mode and the students will have to report to their schools as per the time mentioned. Most notably, the exams would be held in students’ respective schools and detailed guidelines on conduct of exams will be released.

The board has taken the decision to hold offline exams after CBSE students demanded the option of having online and offline exams like CISCE. This year both ISC and ICSE board exams will be held in two terms.

ICSE ISC Semester 1 Date Sheet 2022: Revised Time Table for Class 10

Name of the Subject Date(s) English Language – Paper I November 29, 2021 Literature in English – Paper II November 30, 2021 History & Civics – HCG Paper I December 2, 2021 Hindi December 3, 2021 Mathematics December 6, 2021 Geography – HCG Paper II December 7, 2021 Physics – Science Paper I December 9, 2021 Chemistry – Science Paper II December 13, 2021 Biology – Science Paper III December 15, 2021

ICSE ISC Semester 1 Date Sheet 2022: Revised Time Table for Class 10

ICSE ISC Semester 1 Date Sheet 2022: Revised Time Table for Class 12

Name of the Subject Date(s) Literature in English – Paper II November 22, 2021 English Language – Paper I November 23, 2021 Physics – Paper I (Theory) November 25, 2021 Mathematics November 29, 2021 Business Studies November 30, 2021 Sociology December 1, 2021 Biology – Paper I (Theory) December 3, 2021 Economics December 6, 2021 Political Science December 9, 2021 Commerce December 10, 2021 Chemistry – Paper I (Theory) December 13, 2021 History Decembr 16, 2021 Accounts December 20, 2021

ICSE ISC Semester 1 Date Sheet 2022: Revised Time Table for Class 12

As per the time table, the students will get 10 minutes of time for the reading the question paper and the question paper cum answer booklet will be provided at 10:50 am for class 10. For class 12, the question paper will be distributed at 1:50 pm.