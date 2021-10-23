ICSE, ISC Term 1 Date Sheet 2022 Latest Update: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday released the revised date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 Semester 1 Exam on its official website cisce.org.Also Read - Decision Time For CBSE, ICSE Board Class 12 Students Awaiting Exams. Details Here
As per the official notice, the ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Date Sheet 2022 is released for the exams that will be held in offline mode in November. According to the date sheet, the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams would begin from November 29 and ISC Class 12 Board Exams would commence from November 22. Also Read - ICSE and ISC Exam 2017 Datesheet Revised: Revisions to be uploaded soon at cisce.org
It must be noted that the ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Date Sheet 2022 is the revised one as initially the Board Exams were postponed by CISCE.
As per the date sheet, ICSE Class 10 exams would be conducted for a duration of 1 hour to 1.5 hours, depending on the particular subject. However, ISC Class 12 exams would be conducted for 1.5 hours for all papers.
This year, the exams will be held in Offline mode and the students will have to report to their schools as per the time mentioned. Most notably, the exams would be held in students’ respective schools and detailed guidelines on conduct of exams will be released.
The board has taken the decision to hold offline exams after CBSE students demanded the option of having online and offline exams like CISCE. This year both ISC and ICSE board exams will be held in two terms.
ICSE ISC Semester 1 Date Sheet 2022: Revised Time Table for Class 10
|Name of the Subject
|Date(s)
|English Language – Paper I
|November 29, 2021
|Literature in English – Paper II
|November 30, 2021
|History & Civics – HCG Paper I
|December 2, 2021
|Hindi
|December 3, 2021
|Mathematics
|December 6, 2021
|Geography – HCG Paper II
|December 7, 2021
|Physics – Science Paper I
|December 9, 2021
|Chemistry – Science Paper II
|December 13, 2021
|Biology – Science Paper III
|December 15, 2021
Check the Complete Schedule here – ICSE (Class 10) Semester 1 Date Sheet
ICSE ISC Semester 1 Date Sheet 2022: Revised Time Table for Class 12
|Name of the Subject
|Date(s)
|Literature in English – Paper II
|November 22, 2021
|English Language – Paper I
|November 23, 2021
|Physics – Paper I (Theory)
|November 25, 2021
|Mathematics
|November 29, 2021
|Business Studies
|November 30, 2021
|Sociology
|December 1, 2021
|Biology – Paper I (Theory)
|December 3, 2021
|Economics
|December 6, 2021
|Political Science
|December 9, 2021
|Commerce
|December 10, 2021
|Chemistry – Paper I (Theory)
|December 13, 2021
|History
|Decembr 16, 2021
|Accounts
|December 20, 2021
Check the Complete Schedule here – ISC (Class 12) Semester 1 Date Sheet
As per the time table, the students will get 10 minutes of time for the reading the question paper and the question paper cum answer booklet will be provided at 10:50 am for class 10. For class 12, the question paper will be distributed at 1:50 pm.