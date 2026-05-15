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Breaking News: NEET UG 2026 re-exam date announced, now to be held on June 21

Breaking News: NEET UG 2026 re-exam date announced, now to be held on June 21

NEET UG 2026 Exam Date: NEET UG Re-examination date has been announced. National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on June 21, 2026.

All India Students' Association (AISA) members stage a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the alleged paper leak concerns following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 14, 2026. (PTI Photo)

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Row: The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Friday released the NEET UG 2026 Re-examination date. Accordingly, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on June 21, 2026.

Sharing a post on X, the National Testing Agency confirmed the NEET UG 2026 Re-examination dates. “NEET (UG) 2026 — Announcement of Exam Date The National Testing Agency has decided to conduct the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026, with the approval of the Government of India. Candidates and parents are requested to trust only the official channels of NTA. neet-ug@nta.ac.in 011-40759000 / 011-69227700,” NTA in an official tweet stated.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay demands NEET abolition, seeks medical admissions through Class 12 marks amid paper leak row

NEET (UG) 2026 — परीक्षा तिथि की घोषणा

राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी ने भारत सरकार की स्वीकृति से NEET (UG) 2026 की पुनः-परीक्षा रविवार, 21 जून 2026 को आयोजित करने का निर्णय लिया है।

परीक्षार्थियों एवं अभिभावकों से अनुरोध है कि वे केवल NTA के आधिकारिक माध्यमों पर ही विश्वास करें।… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 15, 2026

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This latest development comes after the NTA on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the May 3 examination following allegations of irregularities linked to the test. The cancellation of the exam has left over 22 lakh medical aspirants in a state of uncertainty.

Earlier, NTA in a press release dated May 12 stated that the registration’data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be levied. In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources.

NEET Paper Leak Row: Have CBI taken the accused into custody?

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) secured the custody of five persons arrested in the NEET-UG exam leak case and apprehended two more suspects, as officials said the agency is also looking into the possible role of any insider in the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the irregularities.

The court, which granted CBI the custody of the five accused for seven days, said the allegations revealed the role of an “organised gang” involved in leaking and circulating confidential examination papers for monetary gain.

According to the CBI investigation, so far, the involvement of public servants in the leak could not be ruled out. Special CBI judge Ajay Gupta sent the five persons arrested earlier to seven days’ CBI custody. The five arrested – Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram – were taken into custody by the agency after a transit remand was secured from different states.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: ‘My husband and brother-in-law have been wrongly framed,’ Wife of alleged accused Mangilal on NEET UG paper leak

Further communications, including the re-conducted examination dates and the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be issued through the official channels of the Agency. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on these official channels and to disregard unverified reports circulating on social media.

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