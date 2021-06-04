New Delhi: Days after the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 was cancelled, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Friday cancelled class 12 board exams in view of COVID pandemic. This was announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Also Read - NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2019: NIOS to Declare Fourth Semester Scores Shortly at nios.ac.in

Issuing a stamen, the NIOS said that it will declare the class 12 exams without holding any exams. Earlier, the NIOS had cancelled the class 10 exams.

This year, over 1.75 lakh students were to supposed to appear for the NIOS exams. As there will be no final exams now, so the students will get their results based on "objective criteria".

“Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon,” NIOS said in an official statement.

As per updates, the NIOS Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held in June which now stand cancelled. The rule will be applicable for both theory and practical exams. In the statement, the NIOS said that it will devise well-defined objective criteria for assessment in a time-bound manner.