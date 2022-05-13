Postpone NEET-PG: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 exam, stating that deferment will impact patients’ care and create chaos, and uncertainty in hospitals. The apex court also underlined that they can not ’cause hardship to all, who have prepared and studied’. For the unversed, there has been a growing demand for the postponement of NEET PG 2022 owing to the delay in the NEET PG 2021 counselling process. Medical aspirants from across the country have been requesting PM Modi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and the concerned authorities to defer the NEET PG 2022 exam for a reasonable period of time so that the current NEET PG 2021 aspirants may have sufficient time to prepare for it.Also Read - SC Dismisses Plea To Postpone NEET PG 2022 Scheduled For May 21, Says Will Create Chaos And Impact Patient Care

“While the NEET PG is going to take place on May 21. You want the postponement. How can we do that? Just to avoid some hardship for some, how can we cause hardship to all, who have prepared and studied? How can we do? You should have registered”, said Justice DY Chandrachud, while hearing the plea filed by advocate Sandeep S. Tiwari on behalf of medical aspirants. Also Read - NEET PG 2022 Unlikely to be Postponed Despite Massive Demand From Medical Aspirants: Report

What Transpired During Hearing

Putting forward the students’ demands, senior advocate P Wilson, representing medical aspirants said, “Heavens will not fall down if another 8 weeks is given. Entire IMA wants postponed. Your lordships asked what happens to students who have prepared. Another 4 weeks will help them to prepare more.”

“11 September 2021 was entrance exam & the counselling is still going on till today. Where there is a will there is a way”, Live Law quoted Wilson as saying.

ASG Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre said, “There are a large number of students who want exam on May 21. 2 lakh 6000 doctors have registered. What is we are seeking to espouse is the rights of these doctors. Delay may have a cascading effect on other years, other courses, SS courses and also patient care”

He stated, “These are PG Students who are doctors every year who have 3 courses available to them. Delay impacts patients care in the hospital if less students are available.”

5 Key Things Supreme Court Said in Its Order

Postponement will create deficiency of doctors in hospitals Postponement will create chaos and uncertainty It will impact patient care. Over 2 lakh 6000 doctors have registered, and they will be put to prejudice if the exam is further postponed. The original schedule for NEET 2022-23 had to be revised due to pandemic exigencies. Reliefs sought in the proceedings cannot be granted. Petitions are therefore dismissed.

Rahul, Priyanka Extend Support to NEET-PG Aspirants

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had extended support to these aspirants and urged the Health Ministry to postpone NEET PG 2022. Also Read - Postpone NEET PG 2022: Collective Demand to Reschedule Medical Exam Grows Louder. Will Govt Listen? Check Latest Updates Here

NEETPG2021 की counselling में देरी के ज़िम्मेदार परीक्षार्थी नहीं हैं। NEETPG2022 के परीक्षार्थियों की परीक्षा टालने की मांग जायज़ है। डॉक्टरों ने कोरोना काल में लाखों लोगों की दिन-रात सेवा की। सरकार इन्हे प्रताड़ित न करे, इनकी बात सुने और न्याय करे।#POSTPONENEETPG2022 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 13, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had extended support to these aspirants and urged the Health Ministry to postpone NEET PG 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached out to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya and urged him to consider medical aspirants’ demands.

“Mansukh Mandviya ji, due to the delay in counselling of NEETPG2021, the candidates of NEETPG2022 are putting forward a very legitimate demand to postpone the examination by a few weeks. Please relieve these youths from mental stress by taking the step of postponing the exam for a few weeks,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.