TS Inter Exam 2021: What can be termed as a major development, the Telangana government on Wednesday cancelled the Telangana State, TS Inter Exams 2021. The candidates must note that the official notice and the evaluation criteria will soon be released on the website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Also Read - CBSE Secretary's Big Statement on CBSE Class 12 Board Results. Details Here

To recall, the government had earlier postponed the regular Telangana TS Inter Exams 2021 owing to the current pandemic situation. Telangana, TS Inter Exams 2021 were earlier scheduled to be held between May 1 and May 19, 2021. According to a Times Now report, the Secretary and Commissioner, TSBIE, said the board had obtained the status of various states before cancelling Telangana, TS 2nd year Intermediate Exams. Also Read - NEET 2021: Check Exam Date, Syllabus, Application Form, Exam Pattern and Latest Update Here

As per reports, the state might consider the marks of inter first year for the evaluation criteria of TS Inter Exams 2021. Also, students who remain unsatisfied with their results will also be given a chance to write the exam when the situation is conducive. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Exam Result 2021: Last Date to Upload Internal Assessment Marks Extended to June 28. Details Here

This year, approximately 4.8 lakh students have registered this year for Telangana, TS 2nd year Intermediate Exams, according to the reports.

The parents and students had earlier urged the state government to make a decision soon on 2nd year Intermediate Exams. More information on the cancellation of TS 2nd year Intermediate Exams can be obtained on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.