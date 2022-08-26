New Delhi: UGC released a list of 21 ‘fake’ universities on Friday. Out of these, 08 are in Delhi, followed by 04 in Uttar Pradesh. Naming them as “self-styled, unrecognised institutions”, UGC said their functioning is in “contravention of the UGC Act”.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's OSD Motilal Dies In Road Accident

UGC issues a list of 21 “self-styled, unrecognized institutions” which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, that have been declared as fake universities and are not empowered to confer any degree pic.twitter.com/rxtvzizqZa — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

"At least 21 self-styled, unrecognised institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

Delhi has eight fake universities — All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences; Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University; Indian Institution of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Uttar Pradesh has seven such universities — Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Univirsity (open university), Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, according to the UGC.

Karntaka, Maharashtra, Puduchery, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West bengal and Kerala also have fake universities on the list.