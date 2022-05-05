CUET 2022 Application Deadline Extended: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday extended the application deadline for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) till May 22 and hoped this will provide an additional opportunity for the students to apply for CUET. The UGC said the application correction window will open on 25 May and will close on 31 May.Also Read - Postpone NEET-PG 2022: Medical Students Make Fresh Plea To PM Modi. Here's Why

“We are extending the last date for application submission for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) up to 22-05-2022. We hope that this will provide additional opportunity to the students to apply for CUET,” the UGC said in a notification. Also Read - CUET 2022 Registration to End Tomorrow: FAQs on Application Fee, Syllabus, Format of Exam

We are extending the last date for application submission for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) up to 22-05-2022. We hope that this will provide additional opportunity to the students to apply for CUET: University Grants Commission (UGC) pic.twitter.com/LmcfnBlsQi — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

Also Read - Delhi University Admissions: DU to Conduct Webinar on CUET 2022 Process for PwBD Students

Earlier, the application deadline was supposed to end on May 6. In this regard, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had said it will close the CUET 2022 application submission and fee payment window on May 6. The NTA had also asked the candidates to fill the online application form before they miss out on the chance to appear for Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

CUET 2022: Here’s How to Fill Application Form

Visit the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Register by filling in personal details and contact addresses.

Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the CUET 2022 application form.

Upload scanned documents, including photograph, signature, Class 10 documents and caste certificate.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the application.

The candidates must note that the CUET 2022 will be held in 547 cities across the country and in 13 cities outside India. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For the CUET 2022, the three-and-a-half-hour computer-based entrance test will only have multiple-choice questions based on the content of class 12 NCERT textbooks.

Last month, the University Grant Commission (UGC) had directed the Central Universities to use only CUET for admission in Under Graduate (UG) programmes except for some activity-oriented programmes such as performing arts.

“In continuation of our earlier letters regarding participation in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in all UGC funded Central Universities for admission of the students in UG programmes, it is clarified that all the central universities and their colleges should use only the scores of CUET while admitting the students in UG programmes. However, in some activity-based courses such as Fine Arts/Performing Arts/Sports/ Physical Education etc.. additional criteria may be used,” the UGC had said.