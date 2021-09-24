New Delhi: UPSC declares the final result of Civil Services Examination, 2020. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment.Also Read - UPSC ESE 2022 Notification Released At upsc.gov.in | Check Last Date and Steps To Apply Here

Shubham Kumar tops civil services exam 2020: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.