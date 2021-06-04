Lucknow: After Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) cancelled the Class 12 exams, the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board on Friday cancelled examinations for classes up to class 8. The candidates must note that the Madarsa Board of Uttar Pradesh and decided that the examination will not be taken for classes 1 to 8. Also Read - UP Board Exam 2021: UPMSP Releases Class 10, Class 12 Revised Time Table | Check Dates Here

According to reports, 16 lakh students will be promoted without exams by up Madarsa Board for academic 2021. Also, the children of Munshi/Maulvi High School will also be promoted without exams in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - UP Board Class 10th Result to be Declared at 12:30 PM Today- Here's How to Check

The candidates must note that the students will be promoted based on marks they scored last year. As per the released evaluation criteria, all the students will be promoted to next class based on the marks secured and previous class. Also Read - Prohibitory orders imposed in UP's Shamli district

Further, the Madarsa Board registrar said that “Students will be promoted on the basis of marks of previous examinations. Even student has not appeared in half-yearly and pre-board exams he will be given only a certificate of promotion. Those students who think their marks are can improve their marks appearing in the next year exam.”

The UP Madarsa Board is still to decide on the conduct of their intermediate examinations.