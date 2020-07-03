New Delhi: All examinations, scheduled to take place from July 7, have been postponed till further orders, Lucknow University announced on Friday. Also Read - Pani Puri ATM: THIS Machine Dispensing Golgappe And Maintaining Hygiene Amid COVID-19 is OG Innovation!

Around 1.40 lakh students were to appear for the Lucknow University examination.

The decision comes in view of the increasing Coronavirus cases in the state.

On June 19, the university had declared exam dates for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Following which, the varsity had faced protests from students and teachers who said conducting exams amid the pandemic would be unsafe.