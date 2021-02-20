BRO Recruitment 2021: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has notified vacancies for different posts in the general reserve engineering force. The posts are available for seven trades for male candidates only. The last date to apply for the posts is April 4, 2021, i.e., 45 days from the date of official notification. Also Read - TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For 2,098 Post Graduate Assistants Notified, Salary Up to Rs 1,16,600

Vacancies Also Read - WB Police Recruitment 2021: Application Process Starts For 9720 Vacancies | Details Here

A total of 459 vacancies have been notified, out of which 195 are for unreserved category candidates while the rest of the vacancies are for the reserved category candidates like SC, ST, EWS, and OBC. Also Read - OPSC Recruitment Notification 2019: 3,278 Fresh Vacancies of Medical Officer Announced, Apply Online at opsconline.gov.in

How to Apply

Candidates will have to download the application form from the official notification that is uploaded on the official website- bro.gov.in and send the filled form to GREF Centre, Dighi Camp Pune 411015, by post.

Here’s the official notification

Post/ Trades Number of Posts Draughtsman 43 Supervisor Store 11 Radio Mechanic 4 Lab Asst 1 Multi-Skilled Worker (Mason) 100 Multi-Skilled Worker (Driver Engine Static) 150 Store Keeper Technical 150

Selection

The selections process includes three-level tests: a Physical Efficiency Test followed by a Practical Test (Trade Test) and Written Test.

Eligibility & Educational Qualification