BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha is expected to announce the Class 10 board matric exam 2019 results today around 9.30 AM. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on official websites bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in as the results will be announced there.

Alternatively, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Students must also keep their hall tickets handy.

Notably, the results were postponed in the wake of Cyclone Fani which caused disruptions in the state.

Follow the steps below to check your BSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the Odisha Board official website- bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘BSE Class 10th Results 2019’

Step 3: Enter your name, roll number and all the details asked

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded to be 76.23 per cent.