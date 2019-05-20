BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha did not announce the Class 10 board matric exam 2019 results today, but is expected to declare the same on May 21 and May 22.

Candidates are advised to keep a tab on official websites bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in for any update on the result declaration.

Once the results are announced, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com, apart from the official websites mentioned above.

Students must also keep their hall tickets handy before the results announcement.

Notably, the results were postponed in the wake of Cyclone Fani which caused disruptions in the state.

Follow the steps below to check your BSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the Odisha Board official website- bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘BSE Class 10th Results 2019’

Step 3: Enter your name, roll number and all the details asked

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded to be 76.23 per cent.