BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is all set to declare the Class 10th results at noon on Wednesday. Students can check their scores on the Odisha board's official website – bseodisha.nic.in. The results will also be available on the Board's official results portal – orissaresults.nic.in.

The press conference for the results will begin shortly. Notably, the top 100 students in the Odisha matric exam will receive Rs. 5000 each as a reward from the government under the Mukhyamantri Medhabruti Yojana.

The Odisha matric exams were held in March this year before the coronavirus-infused lockdown was imposed. However, due to the pandemic situation, the evaluation process got delayed.

Nearly six lakh students appeared for the matric or Class 10 exams in Odisha this year. In 2019, the pass percentage for BSE Odisha 10th exams stood at 72.35%.

Here’s how to check your BSE Odisha Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website — bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the matric or SSC result link

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your ‘UBSE 10th Result 2020’ will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future reference.

Alternatively, if the student is unable to access the website, the results can also be check via SMS. Here’s how:

Type an SMS in this format – OR10<Rollno> – and send it to 5676750.