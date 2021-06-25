BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education in Odisha will announce the much-awaited Class 10 results today. Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website of the board at bseodisha.ac.in. According to the notification issued by the Board, the BSE Odisha Class 10th Results 2021 will be placed before the Examination Committee of the Board on June 25 at 1.00 pm today for approval. Once approved by the Exam Committee, the BSE Odisha 10th Result, Open Exam Result and Madhyama Results 2021 will be published from the Head Office, Cuttack at 4.00 PM on June 25. Also Read - Odisha Man Makes Miniature Statue of Lord Jagannath Using 1475 Ice-cream Sticks

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE at bseodisha.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Result tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, click on the link that says “BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021”.

Step 4: Key in your credentials

Step 5: Your class 10th results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it for a future reference

In case of non-availability of internet facility, the results can be made available in mobile phones through SMS by typing OR01 <Roll No> and send the SMS to 5676750, informed Board of Secondary Education, Odisha.