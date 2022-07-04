BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash is expected to announce the date and time of declaration of the result of the Class X board examination on Monday on the floor of the State Assembly. Dash said that the Class 10 result date will be announced tomorrow, and the 10th result 2022 will be announced next week.

He further announced that the students can download the matric results from the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in, orissaresults.nic.in. “Process for publication of the matriculation exam is underway and we hope to announce the results in a couple of days. Adequate measures have been taken by BSE for error-free publication of results,” said Dash.

Over 5 lakh students had appeared at the Class X examinations conducted by Board of Secondary Examination between April 29 and May 7 and are awaiting their results. The examinations were held in offline mode as per COVID protocols. The exam was conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The students were examined on the basis of summative assessment and internal assessment.

The evaluation process of answer papers of the students was started at 58 evaluation centres across the state on May 21. This year, the matric examination was marred by absence of over 43000 students despite enrolling for it.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: How To Check

Go to the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

Find and click on the BSE 10th result link

Insert the required login credentials

Submit and check the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

Download Odisha 10th scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

BSE 10th Class result will also be available via SMS. To get the Odisha 10th result 2022 via SMS, candidates had to type ‘OR01 <Roll No>’ and send the SMS to 5676750. Last year, the pass percentage in the BSE Odisha 10th exam was 97.89 per cent.