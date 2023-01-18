Home

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Released for Summative Assessment on bseodisha.ac.in, Steps To Check Scores Here

Candidates can check their BSE Odisha SA-1 result and if required, can apply for rechecking of marks in both objective and subjective exams from January 20 to January 30.

BSE Odisha Result 2022

BSE Odisha 10th Result: The Board of Secondary Education BSE Odisha has announced the Class 10th Summative exams. The candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 on the official website of the board i.e. bseodisha.ac.in and download their Summative 1 marks statement by using their roll number and name.

Candidates can also check their BSE Odisha SA-1 result and can apply for rechecking of marks in both objective and subjective exams from January 20 to January 30, as per the local media reports.

Candidates who qualify the SA 1 exam will be eligible to apply for the SA 2 exam.

BSE Odisha Result 2022: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the result:

Visit the official website–bseodisha.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the result link that reads, ‘DOWNLOAD TR CLASS-X, SUMMATIVE ASSESSMENT – I, 2022-23’

A new login page would open

Enter your roll number and name

Access the BSE Odisha result and download the same

Take a printout for future references

Here are some of the important details:

BSE Odisha Class 10 SA-1 exam was conducted from November 23 to 30, 2023.

Candidates who have cleared the SA 1 will now appear for the SA 2 exam.

BSE Odisha will release the update regarding the SA 2 exam on the official website.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.