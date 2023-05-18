Home

BSE Odisha 10th Results 2023: The madhyma students can check their matric results at the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates, toppers list, grading system details.

BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 Live: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will release the Class 10 board exam results on May 18 (Thursday) at 10 AM. Students who have appeared in the matric board examinations can check their Odisha BSE Class 10 results 2023 through the official website– bseodisha.ac.in, once declared. The results can also be seen by sending an SMS to 5676750. Odisha Class 10 board examination in the state was conducted from March 10 to March 17, 2023 at various exam centres. Over six lakh students have appeared in the matriculation examination this year in regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit) and Open School Certificate streams.

