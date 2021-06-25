BSE Odisha News: Odisha Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) syllabus has been reduced for the upcoming academic session of 2021-22 for the students of classes 9 and 10 by as much as 30%, reported media platforms. The reduction of the syllabus for classes 9 and 10 of HS certificate course was also done last year, in the 2020-21 academic calendar. Keeping the current situation of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind, this move has been adopted for the next academic year as well, a Times Now report said. Also Read - Odisha Board Class 10, Class 12 Exams Suspended As COVID Cases Soar in State, Class 9, 11 Students to Be Promoted

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, this year, is declaring the results of board exams ahead of most other boards, including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), etc. BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 will be announced today at 6 pm. However, other boards are expected to release their results around July. BSE this year even cancelled the class 10 board exams due to the pandemic.