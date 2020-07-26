BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Latest Updates: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will release the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 next week, officials have confirmed. As per latest updates, it is to be declared by July 31. Once the results are out, students can their score on bseodisha.ac.in. Also Read - OTET Result 2019: Scores Declared on Official Website bseodisha.nic.in

However, the board said it will announce the result declaration date for the annual High School Certificate (HSC) exam on Monday. This year, over 5.34 lakh students appeared for the exams and waiting for their results.

Even though the board exams were not hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the result declaration was delayed as the evaluation process was affected by the lockdown. The whole evaluation process was completed in June only.

Where to check your score:

To check their score, students need to click on the websites- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and do the needful.

1) First visit official website bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the ‘download result link’.

3) Then enter your roll number.

4) The results will appear on the home screen.

5) Click on download and take a print for further reference.

Last year pas percentage:

As per updates, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 70.78 per cent, with 3.97 lakh (3,97,125) students have cleared the exam last year. A total of 2,05,470 female students had cleared the exams, while 1,91,655 boys had passed.