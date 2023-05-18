Home

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2023: Electrician’s Son Scores 98% Marks, Says No Need To Be Rich To Excel In Exams

Odisha Board 10th Result 2023: A student of Saraswati Shishu Mandir at Ramaharinagar in Berhampur, Bhuyan narrated his success story of how he could make it to score well.

Biswajit said he used to study for 3-4 hours during school days and then extended his study time to 5-6 hours when the exam time neared.

BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education Odisha on Thursday declared the BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023 on the official website bseodisha.ac.in. The results were declared by Education Minister Pramila Malik and soon after that, the result link was active for students to download the result.

As per the result updates, Biswajit Bhuyan, a class 10 student in Berhampur, scored 98.16 percent in the matric exams. A student of Saraswati Shishu Mandir at Ramaharinagar in Berhampur, Bhuyan narrated his success story of how he could make it to score well.

Not from a well-to-do family, Biswajit always tried to make the best use of resources that he has in the family. His father, Sanjay Bhuyan is an electrician and has been working in a motor winding shop for past 30 years.

Talking about the financial constraints that he had to undergo for his preparation Bhuyan told OTV that one does not have to be rich in order to do well in studies or to top an exam for that matter. And he went on to add that it all depends on the effort you put in.

Giving details about the result and the preparation he said the students need to start preparing from day 1 and one cannot succeed in any exam if they think that they will top it by reading 20 hours a day.

Giving further details, Biswajit said he used to study for 3-4 hours during school days and then extended his study time to 5-6 hours when the exam time neared and made it 10 hours a day during the exams.

In the BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023, Biswajit has secured 99 in Social Science (SSC), 96 in General Science (GSC), 100 in Third Language Sanskrit (TLS), and 99 in Maths.

On one side when Biswajit was narrating his success story, on the contrary, his father said he had failed the matric exam during his time and later started working in an electrical shop. And now, he is over excited for his son’s success. What he could not achieve, his son could fulfil it through exam.

This year in BSE Odisha 10th HSC Result 2023, the overall pass percentage stands at 96.4 per cent. The Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 10 to March 17, 2023 at various exam centres.

As per the result updates, the girl students performed better than boys and the pass percentage for girls is 97.05% compared to overall pass percentage of boys at 95.75%.

