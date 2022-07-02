BSE Odisha Class 10 results 2022:The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will declare the class 10 result on Monday, 4 July, the state Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has announced. Once released, students who wrote the exam BSE Odisha Class 10 results 2022 can check their results on the official websites– bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Score & Updates: Play Finally Resumes

To check and download the Odisha Board Matric results, candidates would need their roll number and date of birth. This year, over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for this BSE Odisha Class 10 examination across 3,540 centres. Also Read - SBI Customers Alert! Use WhatsApp For Banking Services Soon; Details Here

Odisha Class 10 Result 2022: Here’s how To Check

Visit the official website – bseodisha.ac.in

Click on the BSE 10th result link

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit

The Odisha Matric 10th result will appear on the screen

Download the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022

This year, the Odisha Class 10 board exam 2022 was conducted out of 80 marks for all subjects except the vocational trades and the third language. The students were examined on the basis of summative assessment and internal assessment. Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu: 5 Actresses With Curly Hair in Bollywood And How They Flaunt Them With Every Look