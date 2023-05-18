BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 Declared; Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage Here
BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha declared BSE 10th Result 2023 today at bseodisha.ac.in.
BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha declared BSE 10th Result 2023 today at bseodisha.ac.in. Students who have appeared in the matric board examinations can check their Odisha Board BSE Class 10 results 2023 by visiting the official website.
Also Read:
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: How To Check Scorecard
- Visit the official website – bseodisha.nic.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on the official Odisha Result link
- A new login page would open
- Enter your roll number and date of birth or other asked details
- Access the result and download the same
- Take a print out for future references
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: Pass percentage
The overall pass percentage in Odisha 10th Result 2023 stands at 96.4 per cent. In Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023, girls have outperformed boys by scoring an overall pass percentage of 97.05% while 95.75% of boys passed the matric exam.
You may like to read
BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2023: Websites to check result
BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2023: How to check result via SMS
- Open the messaging app on your phone
- Click on ‘New message’
- Type a message in the format: OR10
- Send the message to 5676750
- Odisha 10th result marksheet SA 2 will be sent to student’s mobile number
BSE Odisha Board 10th Result: Pass percentages from previous years
- 2022 – 90.55%
- 2021 – 97.89%
- 2020 – 78.76%
- 2019 – 70.78%
- 2018 – 92.47%
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.