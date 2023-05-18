Home

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023 Declared; Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage Here

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha declared BSE 10th Result 2023 today at bseodisha.ac.in.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha declared BSE 10th Result 2023 today at bseodisha.ac.in. Students who have appeared in the matric board examinations can check their Odisha Board BSE Class 10 results 2023 by visiting the official website.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: How To Check Scorecard

Visit the official

On the appeared homepage, click on the official Odisha Result link

A new login page would open

Enter your roll number and date of birth or other asked details

Access the result and download the same

Take a print out for future references

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: Pass percentage

The overall pass percentage in Odisha 10th Result 2023 stands at 96.4 per cent. In Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023, girls have outperformed boys by scoring an overall pass percentage of 97.05% while 95.75% of boys passed the matric exam.

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2023: Websites to check result

bseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2023: How to check result via SMS

Open the messaging app on your phone

Click on ‘New message’

Type a message in the format: OR10

Send the message to 5676750

Odisha 10th result marksheet SA 2 will be sent to student’s mobile number

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result: Pass percentages from previous years

2022 – 90.55%

2021 – 97.89%

2020 – 78.76%

2019 – 70.78%

2018 – 92.47%

