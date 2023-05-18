ZEE Sites

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha declared BSE 10th Result 2023 today at bseodisha.ac.in.

Updated: May 18, 2023 11:16 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

The overall pass percentage in Odisha HSC result 2023 stands at 96.4 per cent.

BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha declared BSE 10th Result 2023 today at bseodisha.ac.in. Students who have appeared in the matric board examinations can check their Odisha Board BSE Class 10  results 2023 by visiting the official website.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: How To Check Scorecard

  • Visit the official website – bseodisha.nic.in
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the official Odisha Result link
  • A new login page would open
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth or other asked details
  • Access the result and download the same
  • Take a print out for future references

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: Pass percentage

The overall pass percentage in Odisha 10th Result 2023 stands at 96.4 per cent. In Odisha Board Class 10th Result 2023, girls have outperformed boys by scoring an overall pass percentage of 97.05% while 95.75% of boys passed the matric exam.

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2023: Websites to check result

bseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2023: How to check result via SMS

  • Open the messaging app on your phone
  • Click on ‘New message’
  • Type a message in the format: OR10
  • Send the message to 5676750
  • Odisha 10th result marksheet SA 2 will be sent to student’s mobile number

BSE Odisha Board 10th Result: Pass percentages from previous years

  • 2022 – 90.55%
  • 2021 – 97.89%
  • 2020 – 78.76%
  • 2019 – 70.78%
  • 2018 – 92.47%

